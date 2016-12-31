Bhopal: Fencing no solution, PCCF on tiger being run over by train

Bhopal: On Thursday another tiger died after being run over by train in the forests of Budhni. Earlier on December 6 also a tiger was killed after getting hit by a train. With this the death toll of tigers in MP touched 32. The Forest department is mulling fencing the areas around railway tracks and has also requested railway department to slow down the speed of trains. PCCF Jitendra Agarwal on the deaths said that it is very unfortunate that we are losing our tigers.

PCCF said that fencing can save the tigers temporarily because we cannot control the movement of the tigers through fencing. “We are trying to protect the tigers and the department is dedicated towards it. Most of the deaths this year have been because of territorial fights.

This free animal is untamable and when pride of India dies it is very unfortunate. We have requested the railway department to slow down the speed of trains passing through Budhni, Satna region so that this kind of accidents can be avoided”, he said.