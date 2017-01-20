Bhopal: FDA lab gets certification to test medical drugs

BHOPAL: The laboratory of food and drugs department has received the ISO/IEC certificate from the national accreditation board. The laboratory has become the third laboratory in the nation authorised to test drugs. Joint controller Pramod Shukla informed that the lab is been certified to conduct the test of the 12 different types of drugs in it.

The lab is certified to conduct the test of metronidazole, paracetamol, albendazole, metamorphine hydrochloride, furosemide, cefadroxil tablets and cefadroxil capsule, furazolidone, cefadroxil syrup and iodine iodine solution and topical solution.

The certificate have been handed over to the health minister Rustom Singh by the principal secretary Gouri Singh, controller Dr Pallvi Jain and joint controller Pramod Shukla on Thursday.