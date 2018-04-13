Bhopal: Fast after breakfast, pulling a fast on people

Bhopal: They are birds of same feather. Be it Congress or BJP, leaders of both the parties observe fast on spectrum of issues but, only after having sumptuous breakfast. Regardless of time, person and place that are always different depending on the political situation and equations, the modus operandi of ‘fast after breakfast’ remains the same.

On April 12, BJP observed a day-long fast to protest the washout of Parliament proceedings during Budget session. BJP called the fast “prajatantra bachao”. Similarly, on April 09, Congress observed fast to protest atrocities against Dalits and acts of communal violence across the country. However, the pictures of its leaders gorging chole bhature before the fast went viral resulting in deep embarrassment for the party.

In Bhopal, MP Alok Sanjar, Mayor Alok Sharma, MLA Surendra Nath Singh, Rameshwar Sharma and Rahul Kothari joined the fast. They admitted that they observed fast after having breakfast just because they were diabetic patients.

Alok Sanjar said “Public have voted out Congress in the country. Even after it, Congress is not showing a little bit of morality. Frustrated Congress is leaving no stone unturned in tarnishing the image of the country. Just because of constructive and positive role which we (BJP) played when we were in opposition, people have voted us to power. Congress and other like-minded opportunists are looking puzzled and they understand that they cannot misguide the country anymore till BJP is in power. Public will definitely judge the Congress in the polls to come.”

MLA Surendra Nath Singh and others also spoke on this occasion and condemned the Congress for creating disturbance in Parliament. Party state chief Nand Kumar Chauhan, observing fast at Khandwa, said, “Congress has always been anti-democracy”. Union minister Thawarchand Gahlod said “In 1975, Congress killed democracy by imposing Emergency.”