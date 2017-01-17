Bhopal: Farmers will be made members of co-op banks, credit societies

BHOPAL: Minister of state for cooperatives, Vishwas Sarang , in a review meeting on implementation of recommendations of ‘Sahakari Manthan’ to strengthen cooperative movement held on Monday here, said farmers will be made members of cooperative banks and credit societies to provide them maximum benefit of government schemes. Sarang said a campaign ‘Ghar Vapsi’ will be launched from January 26.

Sarang said farmers fail to get benefit of several schemes as they do not have membership of credit societies and banks. A membership campaign is being launched on the recommendations of ‘Manthan’. He said implementation on 74 out of 132 recommendations received during ‘Manthan’ has been done so far. There has been a rise in deposits of cooperative banks between September and December, 2016. Rs 400 crore has been recovered after procurement of paddy and corn, which earlier used to be Rs 100 crore.

NABARD under its re-finance scheme has given Rs 1800 crore extra this year. The appointment of ‘Palak Adhikari’ has improved conditions in banks. A year long calendar has been prepared related to training of people linked to cooperatives movement. Recruitment process to appoint staff through IBPS has begun. The work of branding of all banks including Apex Bank would complete by March.

Sarang said multi-aimed shops will have 250 things to be sold. Building material banks would be set up and construction material would be sold through fair price shops. 11 routes have been allotted for E-rickshaw in cooperatives.

Principal secretary, cooperatives, Ajit Kesari, commissioner, Kavindra Kiyawat, Apex Bank managing director Pradeep Neekhra and senior officers were present in the meeting.