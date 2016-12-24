Bhopal: Farmers feeding vegetables to cattle

BHOPAL: The prices of vegetables have hit rock bottom in the state – so much so that farmers are feeding vegetables to cattle. Vegetables are selling for Rs 2 per kg on an average while cattle fodder produced by Supla costs Rs 8 per kg.

Formers attribute the sharp fall in the prices of vegetables to demonetisation. Lady’s finger (Bhindi) and Sponge Gourd (Gilki) are the costliest vegetables and are selling for Rs 20 per kg. Potatoes are available for Rs 5 to Rs 6 per kg while onions are being sold for Rs 3 to Rs 8 per kg depending on the quality.

Suresh Chandra Saini of Sri Bhole Wholesale Company, Neemuch said, “The prices of vegetables are at their lowest; so the farmers are preferring to feed them to cattle. Onions and Potatoes are supplied from Jaipur and Punjab in addition to local supplies. Demonetisation has hit the farmers hard.”

Laxmipati Kushwaha of Laxmipati & Sons, Rewa said, “Mostly, onion and potatoes are being supplied from Uttar Pradesh. Local supplies are nominal in the district. In spite of it, prices are very low due to demonetisation and the farmers are suffering.”

Mohamed Shahzad of Azad Company, Bhopal said, “Though prices do go down in season but this time, they have hit a record low. Due to cash crunch, we are unable to buy their produce from the farmers. We cannot pay them through cheques”.

Price of vegetables in retail markets (per kg)

Spinach (Palak): Re1

Tomatoes: Rs 2-3

Green tomatoes: Re 1

Bottle guard (Lauki): Rs 2

Brinjal: Rs 2

Carrot: Rs 4

Fenugreek (Maithi): Rs 1-2

Cauliflower: Rs 4

Cabbage: Rs 1-2

Coriander (Dhania): Rs 2