Bhopal: Farmers demand cancellation of mining lease

Bhopal: On Tuesday, hundreds of farmers reached at the collectorate and submitted a memorandum to the authorities demanding cancellation of mining lease. They said that the mining leases given for Jharkheda in Tehsil Shyampur were illegal. The land on which mining has been permitted is fertile and is of rich black cotton soil. The land is being used for growing crops. They said that ten trees growing on the fields have been hacked down by the lessees.

BSP leader Sunul Jatav said that the revenue and mineral department officials had quoted wrong facts to issue mining leases. He said that these leases should be cancelled immediately. If that is not done, the BSP workers would begin a hunger strike. Among those who handed over the memo were Dileep Singh, Anar Singh, Deenadayal, Premnarayan, Mahesh, Narmada Prasad, Mangilal Rameshwar Jatav, Mansingh Ahirwar, Babulal Malaviya and others.