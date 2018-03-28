Bhopal: Farmer needs to pay 50 per cent of outstanding loan to become eligible for benefit of the scheme

Bhopal: The state cabinet, here on Tuesday, gave its approval to ‘Samadhan Yojana’. The Samadhan Yojana is meant for the disposal of outstanding loans of defaulter members of primary agriculture credit cooperative societies of district cooperative central banks of the state.

The defaulter farmers, who have failed to repay their short-term loan by June 30, 2017, will come under the purview of the scheme. A farmer needs to pay 50 per cent of the outstanding loan to become eligible for the benefit of the scheme. The last date to avail the benefit of the scheme is June 18, 2018 and the farmer needs to pay half of the principal amount of loan by this date.

The total amount of outstanding interest on a farmer will be waived off if the farmer pays half of the principal amount. The farmer will be sanctioned new credit limit for Kharif crop-2018. The remaining half of the principal amount will be converted into new cash loan with zero per cent interest.

The quantum of cash loan for Kharif 2018 crop will not be more than half of the principal amount to the farmers covered under the scheme. The remaining part of the loan will be in the form of goods loan. This restriction will not be applicable in agriculture seasons of Rabi season 2018-19 and further.

The cabinet decided to give farmers a minimum compensation of Rs 5,000 on damage to his crops. The cabinet also approved amendment in RBC 6/4 proposal of the revenue department. The cabinet also gave its notional approval on constituting of 43 new tehsils in 30 urban areas. It also approved that new urban tehsils will be constituted according to the proportion of rise in population.

Five tehsils each in Indore and Bhopal, three tehsils each in Gwalior and Jabalpur while two tehsils will be constituted in Ujjain urban areas. The urban bodies having more than 1 lakh population but less than 5 lakh population will have one new tehsil. These urban bodies include Devas, Satna, Sagar, Ratlam, Rewa, Katni, Singrauli, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Morena, Bhind, Guna, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, Vidisha, Chatarpur, Mandsaur, Damoh, Neemuch, Hoshangabad, Khargone, Sehore, Betul, Seoni and Datia