Bhopal: Farmer ends life after money lender snatches his cash

Hoshangabad/Sehore: Narmada Prasad Yadav (50), a resident of Chapladhar village in Babai tehsil of Hoshangabad district consumed some poisonous substance at Hoshangabad bus stand late on Wednesday night after a money-lender, who was following him, snatched Rs 40,000 from him. He was taken to the district hospital where he died.

Yadav had taken a loan of Rs 50,000 from Prabhakar Rao, a money-lender of his village at the Shylockian rate of interest of 3 per cent per month. He had paid Rs 30,000 to the money-lender but the money he owed kept on mounting. On Tuesday, he had travelled to Hoshangabad to sell his Moong crop. While he was returning, the money-lender accosted him and snatched Rs 40,000 – the entire sale proceeds from him. Police have registered a case and are investigating. In another case, Khaju Khan (75) of village Bapcha Baramad in Siddiqganj police station area of Sehore district hanged self in his field on Thursday evening. The police, as usual are saying that he was mentally ill.

This is the third case of farmer committing suicide in Sehore – the home district of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Earlier, two farmers had committed suicide in Janjna village of Rehti area and Jogankhedi of Icchawar area of the district.