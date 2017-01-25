Bhopal: Family of six occupies Sulabh Shauchalaya

BHOPAL: There are only two public toilets between Katju hospital and Depot crossing at Jawahar chowk. One of them is permanently closed and the other is inhabited by a family of six. The Sulabh Shauchalaya at Depot crossing has a family living inside. It is a six-member family with four kids while the other one near the Katju Hospital is permanently closed.

The small room occupied by the family has a single bed, a cooking table and a TV set.

The man sitting in the room refused to tell his name and said that he is the caretaker of the toilet. When asked about the family, he refused to say anything. One of the kids playing outside told Free Press that they are living there for a long time now and also inquired that if the payment for using the toilet has been made. The vegetable and fruit vendors outside the toilet said that the family is living in the toilet for almost six months now and nobody has ever said anything because they don’t trouble anyone. One of the fruit vendor said informed that they probably have taken permission for living inside otherwise authorities would have thrown them out.

One of the commuters from the bus stop near the toilet, Arshita Pandey, said that she once went to the toilet and was shocked to see a whole family living there. “When I went to use the toilet, there was whole family living inside. I could not use the toilet because water was spilled all over the place and it was very dirty. I instantly came out. I then had to go to ABVP office for using the toilet. Thankfully, they allowed me to use it”, she said.

Another, commuter Shefali Gupta, nursing student, said, “From Depot to Rangmahal there is no other toilet in between. If we need to go to washroom, we have to either use this toilet or have to wait till we reach Rangmahal. There is another point to be noted here is, even if a toilet is developed, like other toilets it will be unusable”.