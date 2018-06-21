Bhopal: Family approaches child rights commission over thrashing of minors in Water Park

Bhopal: The incident of thrashing of minor boys in the Crescent water park is keeping the city’s residents concerned as it is only during summers that families prefer spending quality time with each other. It is the peak season for visitors to spend time in such parks but since a video has surfaced on social media where few minors are seen being roughed up by security guards of the water park, the city’s residents feel it unsafe to go there with family.

Whereas this is not the first time when the name of the water park has cropped up in a case like this rather several such incidents have been reported in the past as well. But this time the family members have decided to pursue the matter legally. The family of the victims said that they have approached the child rights commission and human rights commission on Wednesday for action against the accused.

Brijesh Chouhan, member of child rights commission said, “This is a serious matter and we have sought a report on the issue from police. As of now we can’t tell whose fault was it. Nevertheless the incident of thrashing minors was wrong.” The children are too young to go to Water Park alone which is also our concern while we are probing into what led to the clash in the park, he added.

Inspector general (IG) Bhopal Jaydeep Prasad said that he will issue an advisory for parents to not allow their minor children to visit such places without the supervision of an adult. He said that proper action has been taken by police and action will b ensured in the case.