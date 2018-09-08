Bhopal: fake voters in MP assembly election 2018, says Congress leader JP Dhanopia

Congress party have submitted a memorandum to the office of chief electoral officer that in the state in 204 constituencies 56 lakh fake voters are present, on Friday. Congress party is regularly raising the issue of fake voters since January 2018. Congress leader JP Dhanopia informed that party’s claim that an estimated 60 lakh fake and duplicate voters are present in the state. He added that a report regarding the remaining 26 constituencies is under process, it is estimated that around 4 lakh fake and duplicate voters can come in light.

He claimed that around 20,000 to 25,000 fake and duplicate voters are present in each of the 32 constituencies of ministers. He said that the Congress has demanded that names of all fake, duplicate voters be removed. He added that the party is taking help of ThePolitics.in, to certify the irregularities.