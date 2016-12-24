Bhopal: Fair during day, pub in night

BHOPAL: The Van Mela fair venue turns into an open pub in the night. Drunkards rule the roost after nightfall on Fair premises and no security personnel stops them. Even stall owners do not gather the courage to report the matter to the police as they are threatened with dire consequences.

Visitors come with liquor bottles in the night. It becomes very difficult for stall owners to identify whether have come to purchase herbs or consume liquor. They visit in groups so no stall owner dares to object,

Annilal Chaudhary, one of Vaidyas said, “International herbal Fair is fair in day time. But in night drunkards rule the roost. They terrorise us not to open our mouths.”

Sevak Baghmare of Baba Buti Bhandar echoed the same thing. He said, “Throughout the night, drunkard remain at Fair premises and consume liquor. Even they demand money from stall owners. We are outsiders so we do not gather courage to complaint. They take advantage of it. “