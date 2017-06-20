Bhopal: Face of Akashkot will change: Collector

Umaria: The Akashkot area would be transformed with the joint efforts of the government and society. If we put our heads together, discuss things and thrash out issues, things will change – they are bound to.

This was stated by collector Abhishek Singh while concluding a three-day Youth leadership development training camp organised by Zenith Youth Foundation here. Around 50 youth from 25 villages of the area took part in the camp. Addressing the trainees, the collector said that freeing the area from malnourishment and exploitation was the key priority of the administration and that would become possible only with the active and creative co-operation of the youths and other residents. The collector said that upgrading the skills of the youth and helping the farmers learn newer techniques of farming were crucial to improving the lot the people. He said that only convergence of the efforts of the people and government would be efficacious in resolving the problems of the area.

Veerendra Gautam, president of Zenith Youth Foundation and district co-ordinator for Dastak Project said that an action plan would be drawn up in consultation with the youths of all the 25 villages. Among others, senior journalist and social workers Santosh Kumar Dwivedi, theatre personality Ishtiaq Shahdoi, Ajmat Khan, Bhupendra Tripathi, Rajni Baiga, Sampat Namdev and Vinay Vishwakarma played a key role in successful completion of the training.