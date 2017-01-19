Bhopal: Expo and sale of products in entrepreneurship camp

HOSHANGABAD: Entrepreneurship camp and workshop was organised by the Swami Vivekananda Career Guidance Cell under the direction of Principal Dr Kamini Jain at Govt Home Science PG College.

Cell in-charge Dr Sangita Ahirwar said that products which were made by the students under short-term employment-oriented training programme were exhibited in the expo. Different types of pickles, murabbe, badi, papad, chatni, mushroom products, vermi-compost, herbal products, vegetables grown from organic fertilisers as well as pottery, including different types of costumes made by fashion designing department students and other products were also kept in exhibition for sale.

The inauguration ceremony was done by Piyush Sharma chairman of MP Swimming Federation. On this occasion Sandhya Thapak, Nirja Faujdar, RK Tripathi, Naresh Tijareji, Animesh Rawat, Beju Josaph, Rajiv Naphde were present.