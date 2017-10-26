Bhopal: Experts suggest better ways of celebrations

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh will observe its 61st Foundation Day on November 1. Talking to Free Press, Bhopal’s distinguished citizens expressed their views on how the day should be celebrated.

Most of them feel that the way the Foundation Day is observed is bereft of a vision. They said celebrations should focus on state’s culture and heritage. Instead, authorities call artistes from Mumbai to present musical programmes and the show acquires glamour and glitz of a tinsel town. They said there should be a debate on how to improve the condition of the state, which lags behind in terms of education and other aspects of development. Free Press brings you excerpts of brief interviews of city’s intellectuals about what they have to say on the subject. Madhya Pradesh came into existence on November 1, 1956. Chhattisgarh was carved out from MP in 2000.

Foundation Day celebrations have become film-based rather than MP-based. We celebrate the day by inviting popular artist from Mumbai in the name of cultural activities. Sad to say that the present government has a poor vision of art and culture despite having one of the country’s best art centres like Bharat Bhawan. MP is a big state and very rich in art and culture. We can celebrate the day by organising seminar, discussion session, poetry sessions and drama festival in which plays of MP should be staged. The sports of MP can be highlighted.

Rajesh Joshi, poet

Why we are celebrating the day? 85 % of state’s population comprises Dalits, tribals, OBCs and Muslims and they are still oppressed especially their women and children. The state tops in rape cases, crime rates and malnutrition. We are at fourth position from bottom in school education. We have cut hundreds of trees in the name of smart city. I think the government should hold brainstorming session to trace reasons of backwardness and inequality instead of organinsing a dance drama or a concert. The day should be used for public welfare and to understand state’s development. This will be celebration in actual sense.

Anil Sadgopal, educationist

What we will be celebrating on November 1, in fact, is the anniversary of Madhya Pradesh’s vivisection. On that date in 2000, Chhattisgarh was carved out from MP, depriving the state of a vast area with abundant natural resources including water, minerals and forests. Chhattisgarh was for MP, what Ruhr was for Germany. Foundation Day provides us an opportunity to ponder on the mistakes we committed in past and draw lessons from them. Had Narmada project been implemented in time, MP could have become India’s granary. On that day, we should let younger generation know the state’s history and bewildering rich culture of its regions like Malwa, Nimad, Baghelkhand and Bundelkhand.

Lajja Shanker Herdenia,

Journalist

The responsible people of government chalk out prorgammes for that day. They know very well how to mobilise the crowd. There is no harm in inviting artists from Mumbai. But it can be celebrated in other ways too. The artists of the state who got Padmabhushan and Padmavibhushan award should be felicitated on the occasion. A seminar, painting and poster exhibition should also be organised on Foundation Day so that young generation can know about history, the freedom struggle as well as state’s rich art and culture. Such activities should also be held in every district for one week.

Alok Chatterjee,

theatre actor and director

Over the years, it has become a fix pattern to celebrate the day by inviting Bollywood singers. It wasn’t the scene in 1990s. We have no problem in it but the art and artists of MP should also get chance to perform and be part of celebrations. I think Foundation Day celebrations should continue for a week and contribution of art, artistes and gharanas of the state should be remembered and projected.

Ramakant Gundecha,

dhrupad vocalist

Foundation day holds an important place in history of the country. So, it should be taken seriously. Besides cultural activities, a session on development and achievements of MP especially after its formation should be held on Foundation Day. And people should be informed earlier about this programme so that they can come prepared.

Suresh Mishra,

Historian.