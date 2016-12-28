Bhopal: Ex-officer of NHDC, four others jailed for 5 years

BHOPAL: The special judge for CBI cases sentenced DR Kurre, the then land acquisition officer (LAO) and Jhunnu Ram Ben, former revenue inspector, NHDC (R&R), Khandwa, to undergo five years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 3.30 lakh each. Besides the government employees, Shivnarayan Gawali, Ratanlal Gawli and Bhagirath Gawali, have also been awarded five years Rigorous Imprisonment with fine of Rs 3.20 lakh each.

The CBI had registered a case under sections 120B r/w 420, 467, 468, 477A of IPC and section 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (d) of PC Act, 1988 on October 31, 2008 against ex-LAO Kurre and others. It was alleged that Kurre and Ben, both former employees of Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation (NHDC), Khandwa, during the period of 2005 to 2008 had entered into criminal conspiracy with Shiv Narayan, Ratanlal and Bhagirath, residents of erstwhile village Chhalpa Khurd, Tehsil-new Harsood, in Khandwa district and cheated the NHDC. An alleged loss of nearly Rs 16,56,488 was caused to government exchequer. After completion of investigation, a chargesheet was filed in the court of special judge for CBI Cases, Bhopal.