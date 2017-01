Bhopal: Ex-ADG (Jail) rehabilitated; 16 other IPS officers shifted

Bhopal: The state government, on Monday, issued transfer and posting orders of 17 IPS officers. Shashikant Shukla, SP, Dewas to SP, Katni, Anshuman Singh, AIG, PHQ as SP, Dewas, Mahan Bharat Sagar, Special DG complaints as Special DG, training, ADG, SRB Sanjay.

Mane as ADG, SPE, Lokayukta, ADG, Sushobhan Banerjee as ADG, Police Academy, Bhaunri, ADG SM Afzal as ADG, welfare, IG, Intelligence Sonali Mishra as IG, administration, NP Barkade, DIG, ninth battalion, SAF, Rewa as DIG, Balaghat, Anita Malviya, AIG, AJAK as commandant, 9th battalion, SAF and TK Vidhyarthi, SP, SPE Rewa as SP, jail. Gaurav Tiwari, SP Katni has been transferred to Chhindwara on the same post.

Alok Pateria, ADG has been promoted as DG and posted at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan, New Delhi. Rajesh Gupta, IG, PHQ and in-charge Sanchi University has been promoted as ADG. Pankaj Shrivastava, IG, administration, PHQ has been made ADGP, EOW. Rakesh Gupta, DIG, Ujjain has been promoted as IG, PHQ and IP Kulshreshta, DIG, Sagar has been posted as IG, Home Guards.