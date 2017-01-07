Bhopal: ‘Even in Hitler’s Germany people were free to use their money’

BHOPAL: The President of India has stated that due to demonetisation, the Indian economy will be slowed down, thus vindicating the stand of the Congress, said party leader Harminder Singh Lovely while addressing a public meeting near the Collectorate on Friday.

Earlier, Congressmen took out a rally and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India to the collector, as part of the nation-wide demonstrations by the party against demonetisation.

Lovely alleged that “For the first in Indian history we have a prime minister who goes on foreign tour with industrialists and beat drums in foreign lands”. He said that even in Hitler’s Germany, the people were free to use their money as they wanted to.

The State Congress president Arun Yadav alleged that the PM had forced 99 per cent people of the country to stand in queues. “The PM had claimed that the people standing in the queues and shouting against the demonetisation are corrupt”, he said.

He added that the on January 9, the women Congress will going to beat plats (thali) and will gave wakeup call to the prime minister and on January 11, a party meeting will going to held in New Delhi.