Bhopal: Even after a year ‘She Lounge’ yet to see the light of the day

BHOPAL: On one hand, the city of lakes has been declared ODF (Open Defecation Free) but on the other hand She Lounge at Polytechnic Square, which was to be inaugurated in July 2016 is yet to open.

Based on the concept of building safe and smart toilets for women, India’s first ‘She-Lounge’ is the brainchild of Barwani Collector and former BMC Commissioner Tejaswi S. Naik.

As per him, no city can be ‘Smart’ without addressing the basic concerns of its female population. The Lounge which is exclusively for women and will have well-maintained toilets, lady staff, sanitary napkin vending and disposal machines, waiting room, wash-basin and mirror for aesthetic requirements, Wi-Fi, FM radio, novelty shop at the side and an ATM. The concept of ‘She-lounge’ has also been awarded as a Smart city initiative in the Elets Smart city conference in Delhi.

On being asked about the reason of the Lounge still not inaugurated at Polythechnic square, Pramod Malaviya, a senior engineer in BMC told Free Press that “It will be inaugurated soon within one week. The construction work of the Lounge at Polytechnic Square has been completed just a month ago, so how can we open this before? The inauguration takes place in presence of minister, mayor and corporator. We cannot inaugurate it alone.”

“We got late to open it due to some technical correction. It will be open for within a week, though the date has not been finalised yet”, said Harsh Gupta, PRO of BMC.

When Free Press called BMC Commissioner Chhavi Bhardwaj to know the exact reason of the She Lounge not being opened yet, she neither responded the call nor the message.