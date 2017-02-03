Bhopal: Essay writing contest, lecture on World Wetland Day at RMNH

BHOPAL: The Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH) organised an essay writing competition and lecture cum power point presentation on the occasion of World Wetlands Day in the city on Thursday. The theme of the essay writing competition was ‘value of wetlands for humanity’. 155 students of Classes 8 and 9 from various schools participated in the Essay Writing Competition.

In the continuation of activities, Dr Vipin Vyas, Associate Professor, Barkatullah University, Bhopal delivered a lecture on ‘wetlands for disaster risk reduction’. Dr Vyas explained the importance of wetlands. He informed about role of reduction of flood in related rivers. Dr Vyas also said rice is also an agri product of wetlands. He made an appeal to students to conserve the Lower and Upper Lakes of Bhopal. Dr Vyas also informed that sewage, recreation activities, soil erosion in catchment area etc. are harmful for wetlands. Approx 250 students and teachers attended the lecture.

Dr Amita Prasad, additional secretary, Union ministry of environment, forests and climate change, interacted with participants of essay writing competition and audience of lecture. She made an appeal that students can lead towards solid waste management and thus they can prevent affluent disposal in wetlands.