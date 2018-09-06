Bhopal: EOW raid unveils retired sub-engineer, unearthed assets worth over Rs 100 crore

Bhopal: Economic Offences Wing conducted searches at the premises of a retired sub engineer on Wednesday in Jabalpur, Satna and other places and unearthed assets worth over Rs 100 crore. Kodu Prasad Tiwari, the officer retired from state Water Resources Department, is found to be the owner of 120 acres of land, petrol pump and other moveable and immovable properties worth crores.

We raided one place in Jabalpur and three premises owned by Kodu Prasad Tiwari, a retired engineer in Satna district, EOW deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajvardhan Maheshwari said. We unearthed assets worth crores of rupees amassed by him, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income, the DSP added.

Tiwari had retired in the year 2011 and during his term of service his known total income was Rs 52 lakh and after assessments, the savings, it has been accounted to Rs 30 lakh. During 2005- 2011, while in service, Tiwari purchased properties worth Rs 2.25 crore. Most of the properties are in name of his wife Girja Devi, son Rakesh and daughter-in-law Priti Tiwari.

On early Wednesday morning, EOW launched simultaneous searches at the properties of Tiwari in Jabalpur, Satna and other places. Police swooped down at his flat in Rasal Chowk in Jabalpur. Searches were also conducted at his under constructed mansion in village Bara-Kala.

Documents seized during the raids in Satna showed that Tiwari allegedly owns over 100 acer land, 12 plots in different colonies and a petrol pump. The police have also recovered Rs 20 lakh cash, 500 gram gold ornaments and one kilogram gold brick, 2.50 kilogram silver ornaments from his properties. Tiwari has 12 bank accounts and a number of lockers. He owns five cars, one petrol tanker and others vehicles.

Earlier, sisters of Tiwari had filed case in the court seeking their share in 40 acers of land. The case brought to light the ill-gotten wealth of the officer. Tiwari, who is on the run, has been booked under section 120-B of IPC and 13(1), 13(2) of corruption act. The raid and valuation of the assets was in progress till the report was filed last.

