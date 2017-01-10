Bhopal: Engg, school student held for looting couple

BHOPAL: The crime branch of the Bhopal Police has succeeded in nabbing two of the three accused who had committed loot in the MP Nagar area. One of the accused is still at large. A mobile phone, along with Rs 2000 in cash, have been recovered from the accused.

A case was registered on the complaint of one Rakesh Kumar in MP Nagar police station. The complainant had stated that two-bike borne youths had snatched the purse of his wife when they were going towards Gas Relief Adalat Colony. The loot was committed near Bank of India, Arera Hills. Besides cash, the purse also contained a Nokia mobile set.

The police, after interrogating various suspects of loots, got a tip off about a boy trying to sell a mobile phone near Ashoka Garden at a throwaway price. Sonu (changed name) was nabbed by the police. On interrogation, Sonu told he said that the mobile was given to him by his friend Shubham Mishra, 19, resident of 12, Iqbal Colony, Ashoka Garden. Shubham was arrested and he admitted that he and his friend, Akshay Rathore, aged 19, resident of 772, Old Subhash Nagar, had committed the loot in Arera Hills area.

All the three accused are students. Shubham is pursuing a course in mechanical engineering while Sonu is studying in class ten. The accused are close friends. Their pocket money was not enough for meeting their expenses. To fund their lavish lifestyle, they began committing loots.