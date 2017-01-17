Bhopal: Energisation of 132V start-up power at NTPC, Gadarwara

BHOPAL: 132 KV start-up power bay at NTPC, Gadarwara was charged on Saturday by Santosh James, group general manager in the presence of Manoj Kumar Singh Rajput, general manager (project), Asim Kumar Goswami, general manager (commissioning) and other senior officials. The start-up power for NTPC, Gadarwara has been sourced from 220/132 KV Chichli power sub-station. A milestone has been achieved by charging the start-up power which will be used for commissioning of various equipments and systems of Unit 1 (800 MW) of NTPC, Gadarwara.