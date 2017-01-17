BHOPAL: 132 KV start-up power bay at NTPC, Gadarwara was charged on Saturday by Santosh James, group general manager in the presence of Manoj Kumar Singh Rajput, general manager (project), Asim Kumar Goswami, general manager (commissioning) and other senior officials. The start-up power for NTPC, Gadarwara has been sourced from 220/132 KV Chichli power sub-station. A milestone has been achieved by charging the start-up power which will be used for commissioning of various equipments and systems of Unit 1 (800 MW) of NTPC, Gadarwara.
Bhopal: Energisation of 132V start-up power at NTPC, Gadarwara
— By Staff Reporter | Jan 17, 2017 08:23 am
Tagged with: Gadarwara General Manager NTPC power sub station Start up power
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Deter defiance of Apex Court on Jallikattu
It is unfortunate that the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu is being played in Tamil Nadu despite the recent ban by…
Pakistan n-missiles are no laughing matter
The rising range and variety of Pakistan’s missile capability is a matter of deep concern not only to India but…
What to expect from Union Budget 2017-18
THE budget will be presented against the backdrop of a moderation of CPI inflation rate (3.41 per cent in December…
Third year the real test for Narendra Modi
The last two and half years have seen a marked reluctance on prime minister Modi’s part to drive home this…
Industrial data belie claims of slowdown
In what is being seen as a negation of what economic theoreticians have been predicting, India’s industrial production rose by…