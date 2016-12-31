Bhopal: Employment assistant taking Rs100 for issuing birth certificates

Khavasa: An employment assistant, posted at Khavasa is reportedly asking people to give him Rs 100 for issuing birth certificates and if people refuse to give that, he denies them the certificate.

According to sources, Nanuram Singod of Bhamal village near here reached Khavasa gram panchayat office and applied to employment assistant Kantilal Parmar for birth certificate for his newborn daughter. Parmar reportedly handed him over the certificate only after taking Rs 100. Another villager Man Singh Gehlot of Badalipara also went to the panchayat office to get a birth certificate. He too was asked by Parmar to pay up Rs100 to get the certificate.

When Gehlot asked Parmar the reason for this charge, he refused to give any explanation and said without the payment he would not issue the birth certificate.

Parmar asked the amount from one more villager Gangaprasad of Bhamal for issuing the birth certificate of his child. Gangaprasad also gave the amount to Parmar and got the certificate, but later he went to the sub divisional officer and lodged a complaint against Parmar. The SDO assured him of action after probe.

On being contacted, Parmar said in all gram panchayats Rs100 was taken for issuing birth certificates. That was why he was also taking the amount.

On being asked, Thandla janpad chief executive officer said if someone took any amount for issuing a birth certificate, he was wrong and action would be taken against him after probing the matter.

“There is no provision of charging for birth certificate. If any government employee seeks money for issuing the certificate, it is wrong and action will be taken against him after conducting probe.”

PC Verma, Thandla Janpad CEO