BHOPAL: The players of MP Water Sports Academy excelled in the Yachting Association of India (YAI) Senior Nationals Championship-2016 in Mumbai. The team of Ekta Yadav and Shaila Charles won gold medal in 49 ER FX category. Similarly, the team of Aman Vyas and Shubham Pillai won silver medal in 49 ER category.
Bhopal: Ekta Yadav, Shaila Charles win Gold
— By Staff Reporter | Dec 31, 2016 09:37 am
Tagged with: MP Water Sports Academy MUmbai Senior Nationals Championship Yachting Association of India
