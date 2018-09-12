Bhopal: Ekta Manch now demand 27% reservation for OBC

The divide between classes seems to be widening as assembly election closes up. Now the OBC, SC, ST Ekta Manch has demanded 27% reservation for the OBC (Other Backward Castes) in Madhya Pradesh. MP coordinator of Ekta Manch, Lokendra Gurjar while talking to media said that the population of OBC in state stands at 54%. MP is providing 14% reservation to OBC that is against norms, he added.

“Ramji Mahajan Commission too had recommended implementing 27% reservation to the OBCs but CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan who claims to be a representative of OBC could not provide us our due,” said Gurjar. There are only 6% employees in state government despite having around one lakh backlog vacancies. At present Tamil Nadu gives 50% reservation to OBCs while in Bihar it is 33% and in Uttar Pradesh it stands at 27%.

The Ekta Manch that was formed in Gujarat by Alpesh Thakur has spread its network in MP too. He said that Ekta Manch would begin a protest from September 16 and gerao the ministers and prominent leaders to demand 27% reservation and reservation in promotions as well. Memorandum would be given to the collectors. In second stage of protest beating of drums would be done at prominent OBC leaders. In third stage of protest the ekta manch would beat the drums in front of OBC leaders house and would not let them sleep, said Gurjar.