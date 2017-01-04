Bhopal: EE makes fun of CM on FB

SAGAR: MP representative Mishrichand Gupta handed over a memo to in-charge minister Umashankar Gupta demanding action against executive engineer Omhari Sharma. The memo said that PWD executive engineer commented on Facebook against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying that he was bodily lifted by police guards for crossing a river while Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia had crossed the same river on his own. The EE compared both of them and wrote, “Think and then take decision’.

This comment is a violation of service conduct rules. If effective action is not taken against him the BJP will launch a movement.