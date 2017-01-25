Bhopal: Education institutes directed not to keep original documents of students

BHOPAL: Technical education department has issued instructions to all technical educational institutions not to keep original documents of the students and not to delay in issuing transfer certificate (TC) to them.

The instructions have been issued in the light of the recommendations made by Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC). To ensure compliance of the recommendations made by the Commission, instructions have been issued to all technical educational institutions and their principals.

They have been instructed not to keep original documents of the students submitted at the time of their admissions.

The notice board will display the message that the original documents of the students will be returned immediately after verification.

Also, if any student wishes to discontinue studies due to any reason or leave college then his all original documents, earnest money and TC will be immediately returned.