Bhopal: Education awareness camp concludes 

Ratlam: A two-day long education awareness camp was organised in Unique Convent School. Around 350 students across the district were given career guidance by Sailana MLA Sangeeta Charel, SP Amit Singh and others.

Addressing the gathering, Charel said, “Education creates solid base for rest of the life, so one should be insincere as a student.”

According to Singh, taking part in such camps enriches students to achieve their goal. He also stressed overall development of students during school.

Emphasising the importance of science, speaker Rajesh Parihar said, “Science, including zoology, botany, anthropology and others, offers a number of career options to students.” This was supported by speakers Shivaji Mane and Maharudra Mate from Pune who highlighted the basic principles of science in a simplified manner.

“Various lectures on having positive attitude in life, study techniques, preparing notes, time-table and time management were also given,” informed a school teacher.

ASP Prashant Chobey, Nirbhaya in-charge Pramila Singh, Jan Abhiyan Parishad district coordinator Ratnesh Vijayvargiya , Piploda city council president Shyam Bihari Patel and janpad president Santosh Dhakad also attended the camp.