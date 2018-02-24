Bhopal: EC warns MP CM, censures Yashodhara, asks Maya to explain

Bhopal: The Election Commission on Thursday put chief minister Shivraj Singh on notice, asking him to “be more careful in future while making public speeches during the period of model code of conduct”. It also “censured” minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia for “intimidating” the voters, and advised her to be “more circumspect in public utterances during election time.” The Commission served a notice on another minister Maya Singh for violation of model code of conduct.

In three separate orders, the EC disposed of complaints made by the Congress and others.

In its order related to Chouhan, the EC said that he indirectly announced at a speech in Mungaoli on February 16 that a bridge would be built on a river. The order quotes Chouhan as saying, “There is a river between Kukreta and Bakshanpur. Now, if I will make any announcement, the Congressmen will complain that I am making announcements, I am cutting their votes. MCC is in force but for how long…once Bai Saheb becomes the MLA, I will open the doors of the treasure.

The Bakshapur and Kukreta residents would not have to wade through the river…They will walk a little over it…if I will say anything more, they will say I am making an announcement…you have followed?…”. The EC censured Yashodhara Raje for threatening the electors in Padora village in Kolaras on February 17 that if they vote on Hand symbol, they may be denied benefits of certain government schemes. The Commission had issued a notice to Yashodhara, to which the minister replied.

The Commission found her reply unsatisfactory. It rejected the contentions of the minister that she made the statement before “a group of people” and not at a public meeting; that the “group of people” comprised party workers and that the venue was the residence of an individual. All this is immaterial, EC said.