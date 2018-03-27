Bhopal: E-waste management panel to be formed soon

Bhopal: An e-waste management committee comprising representatives of academic institutions, non-government and administrative organisations will soon be formed in the state. The committee will advise the MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) and government on e-waste management.

Principal secretary and chairman of MPPCB Anupam Rajan told reporters about the formation of the committee at a workshop on e-waste management held by the board on the premises of the Environmental Planning and Coordination Organisation.

Representatives from academic institutions, banks, government departments and industries took part in the workshop. Experts spoke about e-waste management and rules and acts implemented in the state and the country.

Rajan said, “We will have to worry about e-waste management now so that e-waste producing cities do not have to face challenges.” He said that owing to overpopulation, India is counted among five prominent e-waste producing countries in the world.

“About 70% e-waste is created from computer equipment, 12% from telecommunication equipment, 8% from medical equipment, about 7% from other electrical equipment, 75% from government and private sector and nearly 16% from domestic use,” he said. Member secretary AA Mishra said MPPCB is the country’s first board that conducts e-waste survey and spoke about the ban on polythene carry bags.

“If anyone is found manufacturing plastic carry bags, the information should be given to the board so that action can be taken against the guilty,” Mishra said. Former director of the board DD Basu spoke about e-waste-related rules and Amit Jain informed about the situation of e-waste management in the country. The state’s e-waste recycling unit head Fazal Hussain spoke about the techniques of paryavaran mitra e-waste management.