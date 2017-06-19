Bhopal: Dwarkapuri residents want IMC to solve waterlogging woes

Bhopal: While people are waiting for the arrival of monsoon and relief from the scorching heat, resident of some localities in city have apprehensions about rainy season as they faced trouble during the period previous year.

Dwarkapuri, one of the prominent localities of the city, has been facing waterlogging for a long time. This season too, it will bother them like the previous year. Waterlogging is a problem for most localities due to Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s apathetic attitude.

Society president PN Malwiya said, “The issue of waterlogging in our society can be understood by the fact that we are forced to close one of the gates of society during rainy season as the area near the gate gets submerged. Our complaints went unheard and we are bound to face the problem this time too. The sewage line in our locality gets chocked owing to accumulation of garbage in it and that leads to waterlogging”. The residents are facing this problem since long time. Besides, the nullah near our main gate is filled with garbage and is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, he added.

Another resident BR Mehra says that the road in society almost gets submerged in rains. We have to take another route to movement. We have filed several complaints with the BMC but no action till date. The nullah near the gate also remains filthy throughout the year and rainy season it turns into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

R Gopalan who also lives in the colony says that the problem of waterlogging is caused by accumulation of waste in the nullah and no proper cleaning the drainage. He further said that the construction of road is faulty due to which we close one of our exit gates during rains as it is not possible to go through it due to waterlogging.

Another resident of the society Dharmendra Yadav said that the waterlogging in rainy season is such an issue that we have been facing for long time. All our efforts to get the problem solved went in waste as the authorities concerned have turned a Nelson’s eye on the issue. We are apprehensive about the situation for the forthcoming rainy season as well.