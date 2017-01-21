Bhopal: Dry grass, broken swings; this is Arera Colony park for you

BHOPAL: Tall dry grass and broken swings are the first things that hit your eye as you enter the sprawling park located in E-5, Arera Colony. Neither the residents of the plush residential locality nor the Bhopal Municipal Corporation are bothered.

Green grass is one of the defining features of a park. However, unfortunately, it is nowhere to be seen in this park. The swings are such that if the children use them, they are bound to get a bad fall. A piece of rusted iron wire has been used to repair the damaged chain of the swing, which can cause injuries. And the area seems to have never seen a cleaner.

Sanjay Maheshwari said, “It is highly deplorable that no one maintains the park. The grass has dried up for want of watering and it is definitely a source of allergies. It should be immediately removed.”

Deepak Awanani said, “The Park should be well-maintained. Dry leaves and grass can cause allergies as they release pollen grains and other allergens. BMC administration or the local residents should come forward for proper maintenance and for improving the ambience.”

Bhanu Pratap said, “Despite being located in a prime area, it is in a state of neglect. And this reflects upon both the local residents as well as the BMC.”

Sani Jha said, “The BMC administration and residents society, if there is any, should take initiative for proper maintenance of the park. Otherwise, it will die”.