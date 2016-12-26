Bhopal: Drop in temperature increases chill in state capital

BHOPAL: There was a drop of 4°C in day temperature in the state capital on Sunday. However, night temperature continued to increase.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 26.2°C which was 1°C above normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 11.8°C, which was also 1°C above normal. On Saturday, maximum temperature was 30.5°C and night temperature was 10.8°C.

The day temperature was reduced by over 4°C and night temperature increased by 1°C. Umaria, Chhindwara and Damoh recorded 7°C which as lowest in the state.