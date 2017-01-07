Bhopal: Driving licence, vehicle registration fees hiked

BHOPAL: The state government has hiked the fees for driving licenses, vehicle registrations and other services.

The RTO of Bhopal, Sunil Rai Saxena informed that the new rates have come into force from December 30.

The fees for combined driving license for motor cycle and car has been hiked from Rs 300 to Rs 1,000. For taking international license one will have to pay Rs 1,000 in place of Rs 500.

The fees for registration of motorcycle has been increased to Rs 500. Earlier it was Rs 260. For the registration of the imported bike now the fees is Rs 2,700, earlier it was Rs, 1000. To register a car one will have to pay Rs 800, earlier it was Rs 300. The commercial vehicle registration has increased to Rs 1200, but earlier it was Rs 300.

To obtain fitness certificate of motorcycle the new fees is Rs 600, earlier it was only Rs 200. Similarly for the three and four wheeler the fess is Rs 800 and earlier it was 300.

To get fitness certificate for medium goods and heavy goods vehicle was Rs 300 and 400 respectively, now the fees have increased Rs 1200.