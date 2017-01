NARSINGHPUR: Republic day will be celebrated enthusiastically in the district. The dress rehearsal of the main programme of Republic Day was held at the stadium ground.

On this occasion collector Dr RR Bhonsle, SP Mukesh Shrivastava, divisional forest officer NK Sanodia, ASP Abhishek Rajan, SDM GS Dhurve, deputy collector Vandana Jaat, SDOP Naresh Sharma, chief of various department of the district were present. After inspecting the dress rehearsal, the collector gave necessary instructions.