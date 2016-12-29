Bhopal: Dream of own house comes true says Bhupendra Singh

SAGAR: Beneficiary orientation and sanction letter distribution function under PM housing scheme was held on sports premises, Cant ground on Wednesday. The chief guest of the programme was transport minister Bhupendra Singh, he said that the government has been giving the home to every poor person. Now the dream of own home of the poor people comes true through this scheme. Under PM housing scheme, the government itself will made the houses for the poor by 2022. He also said that the smart phones would be distributed to the daughters from next financial year under mukhya mantri kanyadaan yojna and also talked on other matters. A tribute was also given to former CM Sunderlal Patwa on his death.

Collector Vikas Narwal, SP Sachin Atulkar, SDM Santosh Chandel, city magistrate Avinash Rawat including other administrative officials and public representative were present.