Bhopal: Drastic recession of water in Upper Lake

Bhopal: Water level in the parched Upper Lake—life line of Bhopal— has receded to the extent that it can now supply water for only 7 more days in Wall City (old city). Assistant Engineer Rakesh Nigam said, “We have water for just one week supply in Upper Lake. If monsoon delays further, as weather scenario indicates, the piped water supply to the Wall City as pipe-water will be badly affected.”

Even after bottom low water level, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is drawing 20 MGD water from the lake for supplying water in the old city. Currently water level is 1651.20ft (FTL) while standard is 1667.80FTL. Even after onset of monsoon, water level will not increase up to 17ft in the Lake overnight.

The water level in the lake increases with rain in outer areas of the city and not with the rain Bhopal. Thus city rain has nothing to with Upper Lake water level. Water level of Upper Lake increases only when Kolance River and Uljhawan river swell.

About Upper Lake

The lake was created by constructing an earthen dam across the Kolans River. An eleven gate dam called the Bhadbhada dam was constructed at Bhadbhada in 1965 at the southeast corner of the Lake, and now controls the outflow to the river Kaliasote.

The watershed of the Upper Lake is mostly rural, with some urbanised areas around its eastern end. The Kolans was formerly a tributary of the Halali River, but with the creation of the lake using an earthen dam and a diversion channel, the upper reach of the Kolans River and Upper Lake now drain into the Kaliasote River.

Shrine accessible on foot

The water level has receded so much that now condition is that devotees can walk through marshy bed of upper lake and access the shrines in the lake which is accessible only with the help of a boat on usual days. BMC administration has launched a de-silting drive to remove the silt at Bhadbhada side with public participation. Assistant Engineer Rakesh Nigam “Shrine is almost centrally located. Devotees have to sail through boat but now they can have access on foot through marshy bed.”