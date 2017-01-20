Bhopal: DK Thakur is new BHEL ED

BHOPAL: According to an order issued by the BHEL Corporate Office, New Delhi D. K. Thakur has been appointed as the new ED of the Bhopal unit. Thakur, presently ED, Hyderabad will take over charge from Yugandhar after his superannuation on the Jan 24.

Thakur, after completing his Electrical Engineering from Bhopal in 1981, joined BHEL, Bhopal as an Engineer Trainee in the same year. Thakur spent most of his time in CEE, Switchgear Division. In 2011, he was promoted as General Manager. Thereafter, he headed the TCB Division and was transferred to Hyderabad unit in the year 2015.