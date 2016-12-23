Free Press Journal
Bhopal division commissioner Ajatshatru at Nasrullaganj for review meeting

— By FP News Service | Dec 23, 2016 08:41 am
NASRULLAGANJ: Bhopal division commissioner Ajatshatru reached Nasrullaganj. In local rest house a review meeting was held of all the departments in which the commissioner reviewed the works and given the instructions to the officers to complete the works immediately which were announced by CM.

