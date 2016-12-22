Bhopal: District PRO holds information camp on Panchayat Bhavan premises

Burhanpur: District Public Relations Office (PRO) on Tuesday organised an information camp on Panchayat Bhavan premises, Barkhera. The villagers were informed about various schemes launched by the government and were given material related to the schemes. Aage Aayen Labh Uthayen book, published by the PRO was also distributed among locals. Deputy sarpanch Prabhakar Fakeera Yawatkar, secretary Kishore Mahajan and a large number of villagers also attended the camp.