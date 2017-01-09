Bhopal: District planning meeting concludes

MORENA: Urban administration and development minister and minister in charge of the district Maya Singh said that the construction agency must focus on the quality of material, poor quality would not be tolerated, and she also determined the date line of the constructional work which costs are above fifty lakhs, the work should be completed by the end of March.

She had given these instructions to the district officials and constructional agencies in district planning committee meeting on Saturday. She also reviewed Nagar uday campaign and Anandak department.

On this occasion mayor Ashok Argal, district panchayat chairperson Geeta Harshana, collector Vinod Sharma, SP Vineet Khanna members of the committee including district officials of all the departments were present.