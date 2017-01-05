Bhopal: District-level yoga competition organized

HOSHANGABAD: District level yoga competition organised on Wednesday at Home science PG college, in which Govt Girls college, Itarsi, Govt Narmada college Hoshangabad, Govt PG college Pipariya, Govt college Harda and Govt Home science PG college, Hoshangabad students were participated.

Govt Home science PG college, Hoshangabad got the maximum marks and was the winner in the competition. Runner up was Govt Girls college Itarsi. DR VS Chahar and Rajpal Chaddha were present as a guest, principal Dr Kamini Jain chaired the programme she said in her address that for living a healthy life regular yoga is necessary.

Programme convener Dr Jyoti Jungare said that the students of the yoga department regularly practice yoga in the college and they are spreading the awareness towards yoga among the people.

After the competition Dolly Ghavri, Hema Rajpoot, Neha Jaat, Kajal Singh, Usha Sharma and Suchita were selected for division level competition.