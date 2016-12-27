Bhopal: District level orientation programme tomorrow

SHIVPURI: The orientation programme of PM housing scheme-Rural will be held on 28 December 2016 at polo ground situated at district head quarters. Sports and Youth Welfare minister Yashodhra Raje Scindia will be the chief guest. PM housing scheme is launched under “sabke liye aawas 2022” from rural development ministry of government of India.

District panchayat chairperson Kamla-Baijnath Prasad presided over the programme. Special guest will be MLA’s of Pohri Prahlad Bharati, Shakuntala Khatik Krera, KP Singh Pichhor and Ram Singh Yadav Kolaras will be present.