Bhopal: District Congress women’s wing gets new chief

BHOPAL: The PCC state president of women’s wing had replaced the district women congress president Raisa Malik and had appointed the new president Santosh Kasana on Wednesday.

This replacement had conducted just before the state-wide demonstration of the party on demonetisation scheduled on January 6. DCC president PC Sharma informed that the state president Mandvi Chouhan have issued the letter stating that the women district president had been changed and new president Santosh Kasana had been appointed.

Santosh Kasana is the corporator in the Bhopal Municipal Corporation. Whereas the former president Raisa Malik is also corporator in the BMC, it is informed that she will be going to get general secretary post in the PCC.