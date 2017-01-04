Bhopal: District chairperson of Lions Club feted

BHOPAL : Lions Club International, district chairperson Sanjay Gupta, advocate has been honoured with international pin. Gupta was honoured in a programme by district governor of the Club, Balvir Singh Sahani.

Sahani said Gupta had been honoured for completing 32 years in the Club. Lions Club’s Ashok Nanda, Brijendra Tiwari, Dr PC Kothari, Rajkumar Balwani, Prataprai Kukreja, BC Jain, Jaipal Sachdeva, Parmanand Rajani, Anup Gupta and Paramjeet Singh Bedi have congratulated Gupta on his felicitation.