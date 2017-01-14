Bhopal: District admin order not delivered; schools open at usual time

BHOPAL: Despite the district administration’s order to open schools at 9:00am, tiny tots had to face brunt of cold wave. Reason: lethargic attitude of the district administration which could not deliver the order timing change in time.

Most of the schools opened at 8:30am or even earlier on Friday.

Minimum temperature is declared latest by 8.00 pm so district administration can easily take decision about the timings of the schools in extreme weather condition in time.

On Friday, night temperature was 4 degree Celsius which was 7 degree Celsius below normal. It was cold day as well as cold wave condition continued to deteriorate further in the state capital. Under such situation, children reached bus terminal by 7:00AM braving biting chills to attend the classes by 8:00AM or 8:30AM.

DEO DK Sharma said, “We will monitor school timing from Monday. It is true that children had to face it in biting cold condition. We had ensured that order should be delivered in schools but school management may take plea that it did not get any order so it could not be complied with. But from Monday, we will ensure proper compliance of the order “

Admn should not interfere: PS Kalara

CBSE Sahodya Samiti ex-president PS Kalara said, “If district administration changes timing, second shifts get affected. Secondly, even after opening schools from 9:00 am, the child has to leave his home by 7:00 or 7:30 am to reach schools in time. So it hardly matter whether child leaves homes by 6:45 am or after 7:00 am. So district administration should not poke its nose into such a petty issue and it should be left to the principal and school management to decide. But district administration succumbs to political pressure.”