Bhopal: Disabled threaten march from Jait, Churhat to Bhopal to be heard

Bhopal: Physically challenged, staging a sit-in at Ambedkar Park here on Monday have threatened to take out ‘march’ from Jait to CM House and from Churhat to Bhopal next month if their demands were not fulfilled. Jait (Shore) is home town of CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, while Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh represents Churhat Vidhan Sabha constituency. Earlier, on the day when the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan turned 59, the protestors carrying a cake for him took out a rally to the directorate disabled and handed over a memorandum to SDM addressed to Chouhan mentioning their 34-point demands.

Hundreds of disabled from all across the state have assembled in state capital to make sure that government takes notice of their demands. Police forces were deployed at Ambdkar Park where the protestors are staging a sit-in. All exits of the park were heavily barricaded to prevent them from coming out on the roads.

Besides their other demands, they have also raised their voice against state government move to demote Sangita Daheria, a visually challenged, who had qualified for deputy collector but was given post of naib-tehsildar. Fighting for her cause, they are demanding the government to appoint Daheria as deputy collector.

Their other demands include enhancement of job reservations percentage from 6 to 8 per cent, reservation in Lok Sabha and other elected bodies, reservations in promotion, allowances and incentives for disabled players, translators for disabled in educational institutes, hike in social pension, direct recruitment in various department, mobile source –advisors be upgraded as teachers under Sarva-Siksha Abhiyan, simplification of CPCT norms and others.