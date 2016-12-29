SHIVPURI: On last night, the anti social elements threw dirt, kept stone and written indecent words on the statue of late Madhav Rao Scindia which is installed at Madhav chowk of Narwar. When congress party workers saw it, they started dharna there, after that Narwar market was closed. Karera MLA Shakuntala Khatik, police and administrative officials reached the spot where the congressmen demanding the arrest of accused. Police told them to file the complaint and later assured them of arresting the accused soon after that they became quiet and hand over the memo to tehsildar which was lead by block congress president Saghir Khan.
Bhopal: Dirt thrown on Scindia statue
