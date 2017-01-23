Bhopal: Dilapidated ancient temple awaits govt help to get new lease of life

Soyatkalan: The south facing wall of the ancient famous Maa Chausath Temple on the banks of Kanthal River had collapsed around a year ago damaging the path around it for devotees to circle around.

Administrator of the temple said that the damage could not be fixed due to lack of funds. According to sources, though an amount of Rs 50 lakh was sanctioned for renovation by city administrative minister Lal Singh Arya, the amount is not received so far.

The administrator warned that if it isn’t repaired soon, there are heavy chances of damage to the temple as well. He hoped the government and administration would help with funds for the renovation of dilapidated temple.